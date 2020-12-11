18 minutes ago

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the attack carried out on the MP-elect for Keta constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, was politically motivated, Kasapaonline has reported.

The Member of Parliament elect for Keta was attacked by unknown assailants at his Anlo-Afiadenyigba residence in the early hours of Friday, December 11, 2020.

The gun-wielding thugs succeeded in inflicting injuries on Gakpey who is currently hospitalized. The MP-elect’s mother and other family members were also attacked and brutalized.

A statement issued by the party and signed by the Regional Secretary, James Gunu said: “We consider this armed attack by suspected NPP hoodlums as part of the grand scheme by the Nana Addo led NPP to reduce our majority seats in Parliament and President John Dramani Mahama’s overwhelming win in the just ended Parliamentary and Presidential elections. These armed attacks such as the armed invasion of the house of the NDC MP-elect for Jomoro Constituency tend to follow similar pattern.”

The Regional Secretariat has thus called on the party faithful and other well-meaning Ghanaians to be on the look-out for such armed thugs and to provide valuable information towards their arrest.

“While we wish our MP-elect and his family speedy recovery, the Secretariat has set aside GHS 10,000 reward for anyone or group of persons who would volunteer information leading to the arrest of the culprits of this dastardly act.”

The statement also called on the Police to as a matter of urgency to do everything possible within the shortest possible time to bring the perpetrators to justice.