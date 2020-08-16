8 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Elvis Manu has completed a switch to Bulgarian giant PFC Ludogorets Razgrad ahead of the 2020-21 senson.

The 27-year old signed a one-year contract with the Green and White Lads on Sunday after successfully passing a mandatory medical examination.

Manu joined Ludogorets on a free transfer, becoming the second Ghanaian in as many weeks to sign for the club. He follows Bernard Tekpetey who joined them on a loan from German side Schalke 04.

The experienced attavker has previously featured for Feyenoord, Cambuur, Excelsior, Brighton and Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town, Go Ahead Eagles, Akhisar Belediespor, Peking Rene among others.

He is still eligible to represent Ghana despite playing for Holland at the U21 level.