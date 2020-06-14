10 hours ago

Highly rated Ghanaian attacker, Fredrick Ofori Dodji has joined Swedish lower-tier side Västra Frölunda IF on a long term deal.

Västra Frölunda IF officially announced the signing of the 24-year old former Star Madrid player on Saturday after agreeing terms and successfully passing a mandatory medical examination.

Ofori completed his move to the Green and White lads after ending his stay with Sodertalje FK where he scored 16 goals for the club.

He previously featured for two Croatian clubs NK Sesvete and NK Dugopolje before leaving for Sweden in 2017.

Acheampong is the younger brother of Anderlecht’s winger Frank Acheampong and a playing mate to Nasiru Mohammed of BK Hacken at Rainbow FC in Kumasi.

He is a product of Rainbow FC (now Star Madrid FC).