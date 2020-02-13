2 hours ago

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has described as baseless criticisms against NDC’s Deputy National Organizer, Chief Hamilton Biney for marrying Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Afia Akoto.

Mr Allotey has described the criticisms as being borne out of jealousy.

“NDC members attacking Chief Biney are doing so out of jealousy, likewise those attacking Afia Akoto from the camp of the NPP. They wish they could do what the two have been able to do but can’t. God has ordained the marriage so let no human destroy it,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show,Thursday.Some members of the NDC, particularly Stephen Atubiga, a former flagberarer aspirant of the party, have said the marriage was a dangerous enterprise, especially when Mr Biney holds an executive position in the NDC.

It is the belief of those who make such arguments that Mr Biney could, out of love for his wife, reveal party secrets to her and by extension, the NPP.

But, Mr Allotey disagrees, describing those who hold such views as “feeble minds”.

“Seeing the two marry is so beautiful and lovely, let’s bless their marriage and hope something better comes out of it and not complain about it. Those complaining about it are feeble-minded,” he added.