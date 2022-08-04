2 hours ago

Veteran Ghana Premier League defender Attah Kusi has sealed a move to Bibiani Gold Stars ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 season.

The defender last season played for King Faisal as he helped them starve off relegation to stay in the Premier League.

Kusi joins his new side after departing the Kumasi-based club on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract.

The 29-year-old right-back has signed a two-year deal in order to work with his former coach Michael Osei at the Bibiani-based side.

He has a lot of experience on the local scene having played for the likes of Asante Kotoko, Liberty Professionals, Amidaus Professionas and Ashantigold SC.

Kusi joined King Faisal two seasons ago and impresses during his time at the club.

Last season, the seasoned right back played 26 matches for King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League providing four assists.