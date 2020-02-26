42 minutes ago

Three Hearts of Oak players are vying for the club's player of the month February award which will be presented to the winner when the month ends.

The nominees for the gong are goalkeeper Richard Attah,industrious fullback Raddy Ovouka and the burly striker Kofi Kordzi.

All three players have immensely contributed to a somewhat successful month for the rainbow club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Shot stopper Richard Attah has been imperious in goal with some person even clamoring for national team call up after keeping four clean sheets in five league games in the month under review.

The phobians did not lose a game during the month winning two of their league games and drawing the remaining three games.

Striker Kofi Kordzi was integral in some of the wins calked by the club during the month after scoring three goals in games against Dreams Fc and Bechem United to give his team six out of the nine points they garnered while also being the club's top scorer with five goals.

Left fullback Raddy Ovouka was integral and played all Hearts games in February helping the club keep four clean sheets.

Fans of the club have the opportunity to vote for their pick out of the three by going onto the club's social media platforms to cast their votes.