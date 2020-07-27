39 minutes ago

Joseph Attamah Larweh was in the form of his life as his Turkish side, Fatih Karamagrumruk battled their way into the finals of the Turkish Super Lig promotion play-offs.

A jack of all trades, the versatile Ghanaian player is adept at center back, full back and even in the middle of the pitch where he featured prominently for Fatih Karamagrumruk as they beat their rivals Akhisar by a lone goal to nil.

Erik Sabo scored the al important goal for Fatih Karamagrumruk to ensure that they progress on a 4-3 aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3.

Fatih Karamagrumruk will now play Adana Demirspor in the final with the winner gaining promotion to the Turkish top flight league.

The versatile Ghanaian has been immense for his side since joining in the winter transfer window from Rizespor.

He has made 14 appearances during his time and managed to help his team reach the finals of the play offs.

Attamah Larweh is a player owned by newly crowned Turkish league champions,Istanbul Baseksehir but has been sent on several loan spells but he seem to have struck an affection with fans of his new side.

He was very impressive in their last few matches helping them record four wins out of five matches .

Attamah Larweh is on the cusp of making history as his side have been outside the topflight the past 36 years.