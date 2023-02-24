58 minutes ago

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum says that stadium attendance in the Ghana Premier League is not bad as widely reported.

He posits that people normally use attendance at both the Accra and Kumasi Spors stadiums as the yardstick which is wrong.

According to the GFA spokesperson, using these two venues will be wrong as elsewhere in Berekum, Bechem, Nsoatre attendance has been very encouraging.

Attendance at various league venues across the country has been abysmal with clubs playing matches in almost empty stadiums.

Most clubs in the local league derive the bulk of their revenue from gate proceeds which they make during matches but attendance has been abysmal.

Kotoko and Hearts who normally draw a lot of crowd during their matches have not been spared as they are struggling for numbers during matches.

Many have blamed it on he proliferation of foreign leagues, poor pitches in the GPL, infrastructure, bad officiaing among others.

"I don't agree with those who think that attendance at GPL centers is low," Asante Twum said on Akoma FM.

"If you base your analysis on numbers at the Kumasi and Accra stadia, then the person will be wrong.

"I have personally been to games at Bechem on several occasions and attendance is very encouraging, the same at Nsoatre, Anyinase, and Samartex," he added.