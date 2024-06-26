9 hours ago

The Duplicate Case Docket on the case of Hopeson Adorye has been sent to the Office of the Attorney General for advice, Prosecution Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder told the Circuit Court in Dansoman.

The Court, presided over by Her Honour Halima Abdul El-Lawal Basit, has since adjourned the case to July 31, 2024, for further updates.

The 54-year-old businessman was granted bail by the Dansoman Circuit Court on May 23, after fulfilling the bail conditions following his not-guilty plea to the charge of “Publication of false news.”

He was granted GH₵20,000 bail with two sureties, one of whom the Court said should be justified.

The professional teacher was arrested following his self-confession that he detonated dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections.

The court, while granting him bail on May 23, mentioned that the prosecution had sufficient resources to conduct further investigations.

Hopeson Adorye, the accused, was present. The prosecution stated that the investigation is still ongoing.