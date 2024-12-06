5 hours ago

The Attorney General's office has stated its intent to press fresh charges against the founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, his wife Moha, and a domestic worker.

According to a report by onuaonline.com, State Attorney Yaw Acquah told a court on Thursday, December 5, 2024, that the decision to press fresh charges was in line with evidence that has come up as a result of investigations into the October 12, 2024, accident at East Legon, which claimed two lives.

"At the last date, you ordered that we file further disclosures. The nature of the evidence that our investigators have compiled so far has made it necessary for us to amend the charge sheet before any further disclosures are made. In the circumstance, the prosecution prays for a short adjournment to allow us to put our house in order so that this court may proceed," the state attorney prayed the court.

Lawyers for the accused did not oppose the prosecution's plea for adjournment but prayed that the case be adjourned to January next year since Archbishop Amoako will be engaged for the remainder of the month.

The presiding judge, Samuel Bright Acquah, after hearing the statements, adjourned the hearing to January 13, 2025, for the State to amend the charges.

Salifu Amoako, his wife Moha Amoako, and Linda Bonsu Prempeh, a sales assistant, were arrested following the accident caused by their son in East Legon.

Subsequently, the Accra Circuit Court granted Salifu Amoako and Moha Amoako a GH¢50,000 bail each with two sureties.

Linda Bonsu Prempeh, who allegedly provided the key to the vehicle involved in the accident, was also granted bail in the same amount with two sureties, without justification.

The three individuals have been charged with "permitting an unlicensed person to drive", with all three pleading not guilty during their court appearance on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.