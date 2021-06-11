18 hours ago

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has urged Ghanaian to participate in the Green Ghana Project.

He said all must put their shoulder to the wheel to ensure the nation is green as quickly as possible.

According to him, this is a laudable initiative by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources that needs to be accepted by all and sundry to make Ghana green.

He urged every Ghanaian to participate and contribute to the green Ghana agenda.

Speaking to Peace FM News reporter Pious Baidoo Banson at the Attorney General’s new building under construction which is expected to be completed by fifteen months’ time, the Minister planted a tree as part of the green Ghana agenda.

He encouraged everyone to plant a tree wherever they find themselves be it a compound, office or any environment.

The Green Ghana Agenda is an initiative by the government to plant over 5 million trees to make Ghana green.

Godfred Yeboah Dame advised Ghanaians to visit any local Forestry Commission, district or Assembly office in their locality to collect seedlings.