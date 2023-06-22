3 hours ago

Former Sports Minister and incumbent Member of Parliament for the Atwima Mponua constituency in the Ashanti Region, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has supported 20 brilliant but needy students in his constituency with financial assistance.

The donation took place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

This is the second time this year that the MP has extended a helping hand to brilliant but needy students.

Since he took office as MP, a total of 1,890 students from the constituency have received such assistance.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Miss Ama Asafu Adjaye, the Director of Education at the Atwima Mponua District, commended the MP for extending his financial net to the needy.

She advised the students to justify their inclusion and brighten their corners, as that is the surest way to elevate themselves from poverty.

Mr. Asiamah asked them to utilize the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy and to be ambassadors of hope to others.

The MP also beseeched the students to make hay while the sun shines.

He advised them to eschew youthful exuberance that will cause them to expend negative energy.

In addition, he admonished them not to allow anything to distract their focus in life.

“I never abused my chance as a student nor my office as a legislator,” he stated.

Furthermore, he called on them to be disciplined and be an epitome of excellence to others in their various communities.

“My parents never stepped foot in the classroom, but they sacrificed for me to be there,” he added.

He also maintained that the over GH¢31,000 he supported the students with could have been expended on infrastructure, however, he is bent on producing many of his kind such that posterity will write his name in the history books of Atwima Mponua.

Parents of beneficiary students expressed their gratitude to the legislator for attending to their need.

After the donation, Mr. Asiamah held various meetings with the staff of the education office and the district GNAT leadership.

He also inspected ongoing projects at Nyinahin (NHIA office complex, Nyinahin Sports Complex and Agenda 111 Hospital).

At Mpasatia, the MP and his team inspected GNPC-funded classrooms and dormitory blocks, and a VALCO ultra-modern Kindergarten block under construction at Mpasatia Atanansu.

