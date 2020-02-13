1 hour ago

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, has called the bluff of the family of a young man he cursed for allegedly defaming him.

Abronye DC, as he is popularly called, invoked dreaded deities on one Yayra Koku for accusing him of keeping four of the 500 missing excavators on Facebook.

To demonstrate his innocence, the Bono East NPP Chairman decided to curse the young man and urged the gods to deal with him if the allegation is false.

Abronye DC’s conduct has angered the family of Mr Koku who has given him 72 hours to revoke the curse.

Failure to do this, a statement signed by Coker Gbedzaha, family head of Deku family of Avernopeme, said they will summon him to gods in the Volta region.

But Abronye DC on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday said he will not be cowed by empty threats.

He could not fathom why the family at Nogokpo has made public its intention when the members could have gone ahead to curse him like he did to their kinsman.

“Why have they given me 72 hours when they could have just gone ahead to do their worse. I have given them just two hours,” he fumed.

The outspoken NPP Chairman maintained that, he is innocent of the charge, therefore, if their kinsman is also innocent; they should not worry about the consequence of his curse.

Abronye DC said Mr Koku’s plight should serve as a lesson to young politicians who sit on social media and denigrate the integrity of others.

Source: Adomonline