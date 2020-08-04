2 hours ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) seems unperturbed by the impending CAS verdict that could perpetually change his future on the GFA hot seat.

Disqualified GFA Presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Palmer initially sought to place an injunction on last year's GFA Presidential elections after he was disqualified by the then Normalization Committee.

It is a landmark case between Wilfred Osei Kwaku vs the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a case which has been pending in the Swiss court the last ten months over the disqualification of Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer from contesting the October 2019 GFA Elections.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku the aggrieved party took the case to the Sports adjudicatory over what he terms as unfair and unlawful treatment meted out to him by the GFA's Normalization Committee in disqualifying him from contesting the October 2019 GFA Elections.

The apex Sports court will today 4th August 2020 after a lengthy legal tussle from both parties announce their judgement which may cause a tsunami in Ghana football depending on where it may go.

CAS' judgement will have serious ramifications on the future and reign of the current GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku should things not go the way of the GFA.

But speaking in an interview with MAX FM on Monday he says there are more pressing issues we must talk of instead of a case involving Wilfred Kwaku Osei vs GFA.

