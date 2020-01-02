1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been accused of using voodoo to win the upcoming general elections in December.

They have consulted many deities to overturn the victory already given to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), according to the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah.

He claimed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday that, the opposition party led by former President John Mahama is prepared to pay the ultimate prize.

“NDC doing a lot of enchantment; I’m talking fact and God is my witness. NPP would have to pray without ceasing” he stressed.

The controversial prophet disclosed that, he has been able to foil most of the enchantment of the NDC because “my eagle eye is everywhere”.

“NDC is very strong spiritually so the NPP must hold a national prayer rally to destroy the enchantment” he added.

Prophet Owusu Bempah said the only luck the NPP has is that, God has already given them the throne and nothing can take it away from them.

Adomonline