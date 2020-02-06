1 hour ago

Development Economist and Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies (CSPS) at the College of Humanities, University of Ghana, Dr. George Domfe, has hailed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as better economic managers compared to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview on Dadi FM, Dr. Domfe explained that Ghana Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita when the NPP took over power in January 2001, stood at $320.00 but rose to $1,014 in 2008, shooting the country from a developing to a middle-income nation.

He, however, disclosed that by mid-2013, the NDC government’s efforts to achieve fiscal consolidation were undermined by policy slippages, external shocks and rising interest cost.

According to Dr. Domfe, this continued until mid-2014 but then the country’s net international reserves position had weakened further and the exchange rate had depreciated sharply, fuelling inflationary pressures.

He said Ghana then entered another IMF-backed stabilisation program, after missing targets in 2013 and 2014. On 3 April 2015, the IMF approved a three-year Extended Credit Facility arrangement with Ghana.

He argued that the management team of the NPP was equipped to liaise with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure credit facilities by meeting targets within a short period whilst slamming the NDC of refusing to maintain the status quo during their tenure of office.

“President Kufour's performance was massive. The impression is created that both parties are the same and the economic management is the same ...it’s not the same. I don't understand Ghanaians. As a matter of fact, I can conclude with the gospel truth that when it comes to economic management, the NPP is far and way ahead of NDC”, Dr. Domfe told host of 'Efa Woho', Abena Opokuaa Ahwenie.

Listen to the full interview below: