1 hour ago

A Slay Queen, captured in a video stealing bundles of hair from a hair vendor at Dansoman, has explained why she stole from the shop.

Speaking about the incident for the first time on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, the ‘Slay thief’ identified as Portia Asare, expressing regret for her actions, said she did not know what caused her to commit the act.

“I don’t know what pushed me to steal those hairs; I don’t know what came over me. I really regret my actions,” she told show host Captain Smart.

Narrating how it happened, Ms Asare said she went to the hair shop to purchase hair bundles.

“I went to the Beebi Collections to buy Brazilian hair, after picking and bargaining with the shop attendant, she went to her seat to calculate what the total cost would be while I still looked through the other hair brands available in the shop,” she said.

“While doing so, I suddenly felt the urge to pick some of them, I don’t know why I felt that way and neither can I explain it, I don’t know what came over me. I took three long hairs and put them in my bag without paying for them, I then pretended to have received a call from a friend wanting to come to the shop and then fled with the stolen hair bundles,” she added.

Asked why she didn’t return the stolen hair bundles to the owner after the owner demanded for them, she said she was scared to approach the shop’s owner.

READ: Watch how ‘slay thief’ stylishly stole hair from shop

“After the act, I was scared to approach her for fear of being embarrassed by her or worse handed to the police,” she claimed.

Asked what she would have used the hair for, Ms Asare said she would have worn them.

She, however, refuted allegations that she had also gone to steal hair bundles from another hair shop.

“Yes I went to another shop after stealing from Beebi Collections, but I never took anything from that shop, I only pointed to some of the hairs in the shop,” she said.

Ms Asare, who sounded very scared talking to Captain Smart on air, said she is married and quickly dropped the line when asked where her husband was.

Background

A video is currently trending on social media where a Slay Queen is filmed stealing hair bundles from a vendor in Accra.

Ms Asare, as narrated by the shop owner, was said to have called as early as 6:00 am to make some urgent purchases on meeting the closed shop.

Beebi, owner of the shop, said she rushed to the shop to serve Ms Asare, her first client for the day, but little did she know the latter was in for mischief.