Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-led administration for abandoning his uncompleted E-Block projects.

Speaking at a durbar of chiefs as part of his ‘Speakout Tour’ of the Western North region, Mr Mahama said the Akufo-Addo-led government has allowed snakes and grasscutters to take over the buildings instead of high school students.

“When there’s a change of government it appears everything the old government did is bad and abandoned. When we spoke of Free Senior High School (SHS), I promised and started to build 200-day secondary schools so that when we begin free SHS all the students can get admission.

“We completed some of the schools, we fully furnished some of them with desks and everything to accommodate students but the schools have been abandoned. The uncompleted ones too have been abandoned in the bushes and snakes and grasscutters are the ones studying in them,” he said.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer also chastised the Akufo-Addo-led government for introducing the double-track system which is making academic life unbearable for students.

