Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, has threatened to cause withdrawal of accreditation of the media in Parliament and sanction them for failing to cover the debate on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.

Journalists in Parliament on Tuesday stepped out of the chamber following a decision by the Minority to abstain from the debate on the address in line with their earlier walkout.

The media, however, returned after getting interviews with the National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding their decision.

But Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on Wednesday took an issue with the action of the media with a reminder their allegiance is to Parliament and not individual MPs.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, though agreed journalists in Parliament must focus on the chamber, argued the Majority MPs did worse when they were on the other side.

But Prof. Oquaye registered his disdain at the action of the media and threatened to make them unwelcome guests should the episode repeat itself.

He later summoned the Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps and Head of Public Affairs of Parliament.

