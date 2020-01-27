1 hour ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi was on Monday morning picked up by officials of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The "arrest" occurred minutes after he participated in a live studio discussion on UTV's "Adekye Nsroma" morning show.

In a report filed by Peace FM's Reporter, Isaac Oduro, the NDC activist was arrested following a cybercrime case filed against him by Jubilee House.

If you may recall Sammy Gyamfi had earlier been invited by the CID following the same allegation and was reportedly charged with forgery and publication of false information.

