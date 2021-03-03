20 minutes ago

The Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo who was forced to take his accumulated leave has reported despited the tension and brouhaha marking his return.

Reports suggest that Mr. Domelevo reported to work at exactly 8:20am in the company of a police guard, who made sure he prevented all interactions with him.

Mr. Domelevo who is reported to have kept his cool as he entered his office had to use the back door to enter his office as the main lock had been changed and he had no access.

Media cameras were prevented from following the proceedings. All media men were denied access to the building after his arrival.

As at 7am, journalists had thronged the office in anticipation of a showdown. As at 9am, no member of the board has been in sight at the premises.

The Board Chairman of the Audit Service of Ghana has said Mr. Domelevo is a Togolese, according to records from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust(SSNIT) he or his office got hold of.

The chairman of the board, Prof Edward Dua Agyeman in a letter to Mr Domelevo said that Mr Domelevo stated in his records that his tribe was Togolese and his hometown was Agbatofe in present-day Togo. It added that Mr Domelevo had also stated his date of birth as June 1960.

The board explained that it discovered that Mr Domelevo changed his date of birth and place of birth from 1st June 1960 and Agbatofe respectively to 1st June 1961 and Ada in 1993.

Mr Domelevo explained that the anomalies with regards to his hometown and date were mistakes he subsequently corrected and the veracity of the information could be crosschecked with holders of the original information. But the Audit Board has rejected his explanations, saying that they are untenable and Mr Domelevo is deemed retired.

The Board Chairman has indicated that he is not due to resume office and the President will be informed about it since he is the appointing authority.