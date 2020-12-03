14 minutes ago

The Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo has rejected allegations by the Ghana Audit Service Board that he owes about $4,020 from his foreign travels since 2018.

Daniel Yao Domelevo who is the substantive Auditor-General has been forced by the government to take his accumulated leave with several public squabbles between the pair.

His response comes after a letter signed by the Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Professor Edward Dua Agyemang reveals per their findings, Mr Domelevo did not account for an imprest of $4,020 aside a total per diem of $1,641 handed him.

Mr. Domelovo noted in a counter statement that per Sections 2(3) and 7 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 and Audit Service Regulations 2011 (CI 70), he is not answerable to the Audit Service Chairperson.

“Read Sections 2(3) and 7 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 and you will realize that the mandate you and the Board purport to have under the Audit Service Regulations 2011 (Cl 70) is that of the Principal Spending Officer- hence I am not accountable to you.”

He adds that “not even a pesewa is outstanding against me for any advance or imprest that I took for any of my travels.”

Mr Domelevo further questions the locus of the board as according to him their mandate has expired.

“I also wonder why you still hold yourself as the Board Chairman after the expiration of the Board’s term of office on 16 October 2020 contrary to Section 5 of the Audi Service Act 2000(Act 584). Until you provide evidence of your reappointment in accordance with article 189(1) and section 5(1) of Act 584, I deem you to be acting ultra vires and will treat you as such.”

The Auditor-General cited the board of the service for contempt of court as whether the audit was the right thing still pending before court.