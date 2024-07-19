11 hours ago

At a news conference in Kumasi, the caterers said the report is inaccurate.

They said despite the insufficient amount they are paid per child, they strive to ensure the food prepared is healthy and nutritious.

While admitting that the quantity might not be enough, they attributed this to the meager amount paid per child.

The caterers expressed disappointment that their efforts are unappreciated instead of being applauded.

Correcting what they describe as misinformation, the caterers urged the Auditor General to conduct another investigation.

They claimed they are underpaid and have not received any overpayments, noting that the secretariat owes some caterers arrears dating back to 2017.

Dorothy Ofori Sarpong, the Secretary of the Progressive School Feeding Caterers Association of Ghana, echoed these concerns.

“Some of the public are accusing the caterers of stealing the foodstuffs supplied by the government to cook for the children. We are setting the records straight that caterers do prefinance the cooking for the whole year. But the payment is done termly within the year by the School Feeding Secretariat under the Gender Ministry.

“The government does not supply any food items for the caterers to use in cooking for the children. Every school has been attached to a coordinator or coordinators who go around unannounced to inspect and taste the food.

“Although the amount involved per child is insufficient, the caterers are all mothers and will never and ever use unwholesome foodstuff to cook for the children because the caterers eat the same food including some of the teachers.”

They are also appealing to benevolent individuals and organisations to support the government in order to improve the quality of food.

“On this note, we are therefore appealing to NGOs and philanthropies across the world to come to the aid of the government to improve the school feeding programme,” she appealed.