1 hour ago

Black Stars' new boy Patric Pfeiffer is courting interest from a raft of German Bundesliga clubs but his club Darmstadt 98 is unwilling to let him go.

The 23-year-old is the subject of interest from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg but his side is standing their grounds as they bid to keep him.

Pfeiffer has just a year remaining on his current contract which expires at the end of the current season but Darmstadt 98 will rather lose him for free than sell him for some decent money.

But it still remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga II side will still stay with Darmstadt when the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The towering defender has played four matches for Darmstadt in the German Bundesliga II scoring a goal for his side.

In July this year, the Hamburg-born defender with Ghanaian parents switched nationality to play for Ghana and could be named in next month's squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua in a friendly games.