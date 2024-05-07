13 hours ago

Former Ghana international, Augustine Ahinful, has sounded a note of caution to those advocating for the inclusion of local-based players into the Black Stars squad.

Ahinful, a former Ankaragücü striker, acknowledged the importance of considering local talents but raised concerns about their ability to perform consistently at the international level.

"While local players should be considered for the national team, we must also recognize that they may face challenges in delivering the level of performance needed on the international stage," he cautioned in an interview with Graphic Sports.

Drawing on his own experience, Ahinful emphasized the significant contributions of foreign-based players, highlighting their exposure to top competitions and the invaluable experience they bring to the Black Stars.

He referenced the disappointing performance of the local Black Stars during the recent Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria as evidence of the gap in readiness between local and foreign-based players.

"Last year, during the CHAN competition in Algeria, our local Black Stars failed to advance from the group stage. This raises questions about their readiness to compete at the highest level without the support of more experienced teammates," Ahinful explained.

While acknowledging that some local players merit inclusion in the national team to gain experience and develop, Ahinful cautioned against exclusively relying on local talent for the Black Stars.

He reflected on a bygone era when the majority of the national team comprised locally-based players, attributing the shift to the increasing prevalence of professional football outside Ghana.

"In the past, the national team predominantly consisted of locally-based players, but times have changed. Today, we need to strike a balance between local and foreign-based talents to ensure the team's success," Ahinful remarked.