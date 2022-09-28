11 hours ago

Former Black Stars player Augustine Arhinful has raised serious doubts about Black Stars coach Otto Addo after the two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The Black Stars played two matches during the latest International break losing 3-0 to a star-studded Brazil side in a first-half humiliation.

In the second game, many expected the Black Stars to brush aside 139th-ranked Nicaragua in their second friendly game but the team managed a solitary 1-0 win.

Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the only goal of the game after curling home a volley in the 35th minute to hand Ghana a win.

Many Ghanaians have been left unhappy with the team's display with some calling for the head of the part-time coach Otto Addo who won only his second game on Tuesday evening in eight matches since taking over the hot seat in March this year.

The two wins have come against lowly-rated teams in Madagascar and Nicaragua in the eight matches played so far under the Dortmund assistant coach.

In an interview with Angel FM, the former Ghana forward expressed displeasure about the performance of the team ahead of the mundial.

“I am worried about our performance. What format and system is Otto Addo using ahead of World Cup? he quizzed.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.