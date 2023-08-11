2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye showcased his scoring prowess for Austrian side AC Wolfsberger during their competitive 2-2 draw against Austria Klagenfurt in a thrilling Austria Bundesliga league encounter held at the 28 Black Arena.

The match witnessed Austria Klagenfurt asserting control for extended periods, dictating the game's flow.

Despite the home side's dominance, AC Wolfsberger held their ground and eventually shared the spoils.

Austria Klagenfurt seized the advantage in the 37th minute of the first half, courtesy of Cvetko's well-executed effort. However, AC Wolfsberger responded after the interval, with Omic securing the deserved equalizer in the 65th minute.

Augustine Boakye, the 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, left his mark on the game in the 75th minute by finding the back of the net, granting AC Wolfsberger a lead resulting from their persistent efforts.

However, with merely nine minutes remaining in regular time, Austria Klagenfurt managed to level the scoreline as Wernitznig successfully struck the net, resulting in a 2-2 deadlock.

Despite the entertaining and closely contested match, neither team managed to secure the decisive winning goal, culminating in a shared outcome.

Boakye's impactful goal marked his first for the current campaign, building upon his previous season's tally of three goals across 14 matches in the 2022/23 season.