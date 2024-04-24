2 hours ago

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Augustine Boakye showcased his prowess once again by scoring his seventh goal of the campaign, propelling Wolfsberger AC to victory over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old made a decisive impact by breaking the deadlock five minutes into the second half after a goalless first period at the Planet Pure Stadium.

Although Lukas Fridrikas managed to equalize for the hosts with just 13 minutes remaining, Wolfsberger clinched a late winner courtesy of Thierno Ballo.

Boakye's consistent performances have been instrumental for Wolfsberger as they navigate the challenges of the relegation play-offs.

Following their triumph over Austria Lustenau, Wolfsberger ascended to second place in the play-off table, a testament to their determination and Boakye's contributions on the field.

Since making the move to Austria in 2018, the former WAFA midfielder has emerged as a vital component of the Lustenau squad, demonstrating his talent and impact in the Austrian football scene.