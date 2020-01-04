2 hours ago

Kotoko winger Augustine Okrah broke a long goal scoring drought due to his numerous spells outside the country after enjoying a stellar spell for Bechem United.

The winger emerged as the top goal scorer with Bechem United in 2014 after bagging 16 goals in that particular season.

After that he began his sojourn across three continents playing for Al Merreikh,Al Hilal Sudan went to Helsinborg in Sweden and even had spells in India before returning to Ghana.

Before embarking on his sojourn, he scored his last goal in the Ghana Premier League for then club Bechem United in their win against Amidaus Professionals on June 14, 2014.

And after 5 years, 6 months and 30 days he scored his first goal in the Ghana Premier League in Kotoko's 3-1 over Legon Cities Football Club.

Augustine Okrah leveled the scores for Kotoko in the 33rd minute with a deftly chipped finish after 2039 days without scoring a goal in the Ghana Premier League.

The winger after globetrotting across the world returned to Kotoko last year but unfortunately there was no league after the Anas expose.