1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah scored his first goal for his new Tanzanian side Simba SC in their pre-season friendly match against Ismaily SC.

The Eastern African side is currently having their pre-season tour in Egypt and played a game which ended 1-1.

Okrah who played for Bechem United in the 2020/2021 season joined the Tanzanian side this transfer window signing a two-year deal.

He made his debut for the club in this friendly game and also opened the scoring to his Simba career.

“Firstly, I’m grateful to the Coach for giving me this opportunity to play, and also feels beautiful to score my first goal for Simba. This is my first game and I think I need to improve more and score more goals for my fans of Simba,” Augustine Okrah said after the friendly against Ismaily SC.

The forward added, “Yes it was a good game for us to know our level of preparation so we can do more. We are hoping to give our best in every game.”