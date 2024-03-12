4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah showcased his prowess on Monday with a standout performance, contributing a goal and an assist to Young Africans' resounding 5-0 victory against Ihefu SC in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Despite initially starting on the bench, Okrah left a significant mark on the game after being brought on in the second half.

Demonstrating his quality, the former Asante Kotoko star leveled the scoreline with a superb strike in the 83rd minute, extending Young Africans' lead to 4-0. Just moments later, he turned provider, setting up Maxi Mpia Nzengeli for the team's fifth goal.

Before Okrah's heroics, Peodoh Pacome Zouzoua, Mudathir Yahya, and Stephane Aziz Ki had already put Young Africans in a commanding position over Ihefu SC.

This comprehensive victory earns Young Africans three valuable points, ensuring they maintain their position at the summit of the Tanzanian Ligu Kuu Bara standings.

Augustine Okrah's impactful display underscores his importance to the team since his arrival from Bechem United during the mid-season transfer window, marking a successful return to Tanzanian football.