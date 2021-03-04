3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko defender Augustine Sefah on Wednesday signed for Division One League side Bekwai Youth Football Academy(BYFA).

His decision to step down a division and play for the lower tier side came as a surprise to most football fans as obviously there would be Premier League clubs who would have taken the former Kotoko right back.

The player says he decided to step down the division because he wanted playing time and also the club has ambitions of playing in the Premier League.

“Every player wants where he will get playing time and concentration. I joined BYFA because their aim is to qualify for the Premier so they want matured and experienced players in their team, and I’m ready to help them achieve their aim.” he made this known in an interview with OTEC FM.

The former right back joined the lower tier side after leaving Kotoko in 2019.