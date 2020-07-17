1 hour ago

The Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee, on Monday, June 15, 2020, held their first meeting at the Headquarters of the Ghana Football Association.

The Togbe Afede XIV-led Committee would advise the GFA Executive Council on issues such as objectives of the new format, the requirement from members and the role of the GFA to make the new format a success.

The 5-man committee has been instituted to come up with the modalities, processes and roadmap for the establishment of an autonomous Ghana Premier League and have up to two months to submit their first draft to the Executive Council for consideration.

In attendance were Chairman of the Committee Togbe Afede XIV, GFA Executive Council member Dr. Toni Aubynn (member) and Chairman of the Club Licensing Board, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh (member). Others included Eric Delali Senaye, Vice-President of Inter Allies Football Club (member) and Mr. John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club (member).

The Committee has extended invitation to all stakeholders including the 18 Premier League clubs, other clubs, players, referees, match commissioners, supporters, football enthusiasts, the media, corporate Ghana and all participants in football to submit inputs through proposals and memoranda for consideration through [email protected] on or before Friday, July 17, 2020.

The Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee also indicated its intention to engage club owners and other key stakeholders as part of its quest to ensure that all views are brought into their work.