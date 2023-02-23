1 hour ago

A meeting has been held between representatives of the 18 Premier League clubs and the Autonomous Premier League Implementation Committee to update the clubs on the progress made so far.

The meeting which took place at the World Trade Centre in Accra on Tuesday, February 23, 2023, was well attended by the 18 Premier League clubs and Members of the Autonomous Premier League Implementation Committee. The agenda included, update on the registration of the Autonomous Premier League as a company, update on opening of company bank accounts and subscription of shares by the Premier League clubs.

Other issues discussed included, representation of each Premier League club on the Autonomous League Board and steps leading to the commencement of the League.

The meeting also discussed plans for stakeholder engagements with the Sports Ministry, Institutions, Sponsors, partners, media right holders, supporters, the media, referees, match Commissioners and Coordinators, stadium or facility owners, and the general public.

The media engagement will also include an education drive to update supporters and the public on the nature, form and rules of the new organisation of the Premier League under the new company.

Togbe Afede IV who chaired the meeting praised club representatives for their excellent contributions and discussions which he said are a clear sign of their commitment to the new company.

The 18 Premier League clubs, namely, Aduana FC, Asante Kotoko SC, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Accra Great Olympics FC, Accra Lions FC, Bechem United FC, Bibiani Gold Stars FC, Berekum Chelsea FC, Dreams FC, FC Samartex 1996, Karela United FC, Legon Cities FC, Real Tamale United, Tamale City FC, Kumasi King Faisal FC, Medeama SC, Nsoatreman FC and Oda Kotoku Royals were present at the meeting.