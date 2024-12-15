6 hours ago

Rex Owusu Marfo, founder and leader of AriseGhana, has urged that President Mahama should not be pressured into making appointments.

He highlighted that while over 6 million people voted for the president, it is unrealistic for everyone to receive a position.

Marfo emphasized that the president, with the guidance of experienced advisors, should carefully select individuals who are truly capable of contributing to the nation’s goals.

He stressed that appointments should align with the country’s needs, and undue pressure should not be placed on the president to make decisions that could hinder progress.

Ultimately, the responsibility lies with President Mahama to make the right choices for Ghana's future.