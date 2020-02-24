2 hours ago

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Paramount Chief of the Kwahu Traditional Area, has urged the youth, especially in the Kwahu Afram Plains, to avoid activities that would result in violence during the electioneering.

He said violence retarded development and put financial burdens on families, communities and the country as a whole.

Daasebre Agyapong was addressing a colourful Akwasidae Durbar of the chiefs and people of Kwahu at Donkorkrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District.

He advised his people, indigenes and settlers to live in peace and harmony with each other as they are one people with a common goal.

As part of the celebration, the Daasebre and the chiefs from the various wings in Kwahu embarked on a one-week familiarisation visit to various towns and villages in the Kwahu Afram Plains.

They visited Tease, Maame Krobo, Abomasarefo, Agodeke, Kwae Kese, the boundaries between Kwahu, Volta and the Bono regions, the Forifori Camp Prison, and some selected large scale farms.

At the various durbars, the Kwahuhene urged parents to take advantage of the Government's Free Senior High School Policy and enrol their children, since education guarantees a better future.

He assured the people that all concerns raised during his visit would be addressed.

The visit was climaxed with a Traditional Council Meeting at Tease in the Afram Plains South District where the five MMDCEs were tasked to work with Nananom to curtail the increasing bushfires around the Odweanoma Mountain and other areas.

Source: peacefmonline.com