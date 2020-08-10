9 minutes ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jarvis Peprah has sounded a note of caution to the newly appointed CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah not to jump on radio each time there is a challenge within the Kotoko set up.

Certain former Kotoko managers have been accused of running he club on radio and being in bed with the vociferous Kumasi Sport media.

He says if he wants a successful reign as the club's CEO he should avoid taking problems he has with the board or Kotoko hierarchy to radio

"I'm happy eventually Nana Yaw Amponsah has been given the job" he told Ashh FM.

"As Kotoko CEO you will decide whether the work will be difficult for you or not because being a Kotoko CEO doesn't mean you are the overall boss of the team."

"Nana Yaw Amponsah needs to give respect to the board."

"Nana Yaw Amponsah should avoid going to radio when there is a problem between him and the Board."

Jarvis Peprah who rose through the ranks to become the club's CEO has advised the new CEO to create a close bond with the club's board of directors.

"When the board provides the policy of the club to him and he doesn't understand anything he should talk to them for more explanation." he added.