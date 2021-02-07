2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko continued their rich vein of form on the road as they beat Karela United at their impregnable Cosby Awuah Memorial Park (CAM) at Anyinase.

The porcupine warriors had played six games away from home in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season and have won two whiles drawing four.

Kotoko had played at Obuasi against Ashantigold, Berekum against Chelsea, Sogakope against WAFA, Dawu against Dreams Fc, Tarkwa against Medeama and came out unscathed at these very difficult venues.

On Sunday they showed every one why they are yet to lose a game away from home at the CAM Park.

It was a ferocious Kotoko side who defended with grit and drove forward with purpose with the drive of Latif Anabila and the vision of Brazilian import Fabio Gama and the ever reliable Kwame Opoku.

Before this game Karela United were yet to lose a game at the CAM Park dating back to when they were in the division one with now Kotoko stand in coach, Johnson Smith till they qualified into the Premier League.

It dates back to 7th February 2016, when Karela FC played their first competitive match at the CAM Park vs Hasaacas in Division One and that was the beginning of their unbeaten home record

Kotoko broke the deadlock from their left back Imoro Ibrahim himself a former Karela United player with a pile driver of a shot from outside the penalty box in the 38th minute of the game before Kwame Opoku made sure of the results with a fine finish when put through on goal by Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 65th minute of the game.

Karela United came fighting and Razak Abalora pulled off decent saves to keep a clean sheet for his side.