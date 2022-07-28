4 hours ago

The Majority members on the privileges committee of Parliament are pushing to get the Dome Kwabenya seat vacant, fresh details have emerged.

This comes after the committee laid its report on the fate of MP for the area, Sarah Adwoa Safo and at least two others who faced the committee for being AWOL.

According to the report, Sarah Adwoa Safo has been afforded the opportunity to explain the rationale behind her absence from the house.

However, she has failed to utilize these opportunities given her to explain why she should not lose her seat.

“…the Majority, was of the view that Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo failed to take advantage of the numerous opportunities and facilities offered her to provide a reasonable explanation to the committee with regard to her absence without leave,” portions of the committee report indicated adding: “the Dome Kwabenya seat is automatically vacant”.

But the Minority side disagreed.

“Somebody has to instruct the clerk of parliament to declare the seat vacant which is the Speaker,” said Ricketts Hagan, an NDC MP and a member of the committee. “I cannot preempt but in this case it could end up in a heated debate or sometimes by voting”.

Parliament is yet to deliberate on the matter and take a final decision on the report.

Political witch hunt

Sarah Adwoa Safo, on July 17, opened up about the ordeal she is facing in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to her, she has become a victim of a sustained political witch-hunt by certain elements in the NPP and in Parliament for their own parochial goals.

Kyei Mensah-Bonsu disagrees

The Majority Leader in Parliament expressed his disappointment with Dome-Kwabenya MP for accusing the caucus of witch-hunting her.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the comments made by Mrs. Safo are unfortunate.

According to him, he personally has sent several messages to his colleague without any response.

“I am surprised if she says leadership is witch-hunting her. I think it is the most unfortunate and regrettable statement. For the past two months, I have not been engaging because I have sent numerous messages to her and she has not responded,” he said.