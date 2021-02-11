56 minutes ago

A non-profit organization with its main aim of improving the livelihood of underprivileged children in Ghana, the Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation (ADEF), has donated books and stationeries to six basic schools in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

The items donated include over 5,000 exercise books, textbooks, storybooks, drawing books, dictionaries, packets of pencils, pens and crayons.

The Foundation, as part of its efforts to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, also donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), over 60 gallons of hand sanitizers, 300 pieces of bottled hand sanitisers, several packs of tissue papers and over 800 pieces of nose masks.

Presenting the items to the schools at separate events, Founder of the ADEF, Mr. Awuah Dankwa urged the pupils to take their studies seriously.

He encouraged the children to rise above any difficulties they may be facing now and apply themselves fully to their academic work and also be obedient to their parents and teachers as according. to him, doing so will elevate then to become useful citizens to their communities

He assured them that the Foundation will continue to support brilliant but needy students to pursue their education to the tertiary level and urged them to work hard to take advantage of the opportunity. He pledged to extend such gestures to all schools in the Atiwa West District.

On her part, queenmother of Akyem Bomaa, Nana Dr. Boatemaa Korama implored the school pupils to study hard as their parents and other benevolent people such as Mr. Awuah Dankwa do their best to support their education.

The CEO of the Foundation, Mr. Richmond Amoako also revealed the Foundation is constructing a community library and an ICT centre in the area to assist learners.

Headteachers of all the beneficiary schools thanked the Foundation for the gesture and promised they will use the items for the intended purposes.

Officials of the Foundation was indebted to GB Foods Ghana, Lufix Limited, Inspiro Logistics Limited, Kwadwoan Publishing, EPP Books, Delcam Books, Angel Broadcasting Network, Adonko Hand Sanitizers, Glysa Attire, Marketicons Limited, Distribution Icons Limited, Barakah Hand Sanitizers and all the benevolent individuals who contributed towards the donation.