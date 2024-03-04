1 hour ago

The family of the late former Black Stars captain, Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, recently visited President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku to officially inform him of the legendary defender's passing.

Led by his son, Awuley Quaye Jnr, the family shared details of the events leading up to his death and discussed plans for his funeral.

At the GFA Headquarters, President Kurt Okraku, along with other officials including Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro, Head of Public Relations and Strategy Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, Human Resource Manager Keziah Afosa, and Director of the GFA Foundation Malcolm Frazier Appeadu, received the family.

The funeral of the departed Ghanaian football great is scheduled for May 3-4, 2024.

President Okraku paid tribute to the significant contributions of the late Awuley Quaye Senior and assured the family of the Football Association's support during this difficult time.

Expressing condolences on behalf of the FA, President Okraku honored Awuley Quaye Senior's legacy, highlighting his pivotal role in Ghanaian football, particularly as captain during the memorable Africa Cup of Nations victory in 1978.

President Okraku emphasized the GFA's commitment to ensuring a dignified farewell for Awuley Quaye Senior, stating, "This funeral is our funeral, and we'll work closely with you (the family) to ensure we give him the respect that he deserves."

He also pledged to inform the Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, about Awuley Quaye Senior's passing to coordinate efforts for a befitting burial.

Awuley Quaye Senior's impact on Ghanaian football transcended his role as a player, as he also contributed significantly to Great Olympics, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, commitment, and passion for the sport.

His memory will forever be cherished, and his dedication to both club and country will remain etched in the annals of Ghanaian football history.