9 hours ago

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Awutu Senya West in the Central Region, Moses Arhinful, has dismissed claims by the Ghana Police Service that four individuals were arrested for stealing building materials from the Agenda 111 project site at Awutu Bereku.

The Ghana Police Service had earlier reported that the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, in collaboration with community members.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested with a Man Diesel truck (registration number GT 8715-Z) loaded with building materials allegedly stolen from the construction site.

However, in an interview with Adom News, DCE Moses Arhinful refuted the allegations, stating that the individuals were not criminals but workers of a subcontractor who had completed their assigned tasks on the project.

He clarified that, the materials in the truck included broken tiles and leftover supplies being transported by the subcontractor.

“The subcontractor was hired to handle tiling and ceiling works for the Agenda 111 project. After completing their work, they were simply moving the remaining materials. This was not theft as claimed by the police,” he explained.

Mr. Arhinful expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police Service for publishing what he described as a “fabricated story” without conducting thorough investigations.

Additionally, the DCE denied social media reports alleging that the suspects were accompanied by his driver, calling such claims baseless.

Moses Arhinful urged the police to verify facts before making public statements, emphasizing the importance of protecting the reputation of individuals and institutions involved in the project.