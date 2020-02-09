4 hours ago

The Awutu Senya West arm of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by its Chairman Daniel Ako, on Friday, 7 February 2020, officially introduced the party’s 2020 parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Mrs Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, to the Awutu Traditional Council at Awutu Beraku.

Mrs Tetteh-Agbotui was presented by the party’s constituency executives, to about 40 traditional leaders – chiefs, queen mothers, sub-chiefs and family heads – who constitute the traditional council.

The parliamentary candidate took the opportunity to assure the traditional leaders of her commitment to the development of the Awutu Traditional Area and pledged to sustain the development legacy of her sister, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, a former Member of Parliament for the same constituency, who is currently serving as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union.

The traditional leaders prayed for protection and success for Mrs Tetteh-Agbotui in her political sojourn.

Nai Abokuade Agyemang Wyettey Otabil lll, the paramount chief of the Awutu Traditional Area, thanked the Lord for the life of Mrs Tetteh-Agbotui and pledged his support and that of the Council to her.

The paramount chief urged the candidate to push further the development of Awutu if she wins the 2020 parliamentary poll and becomes an MP.

The chief urged Mrs Tetteh-Agbotui to leverage the unity of the people of Awutu to champion infrastructural development in the constituency.

The NDC parliamentary candidate was accompanied by Nana Larbie, a former MP; Mr Eric Dadson, Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC; Mr Joseph Abekah, Head of M/E at the Regional Elections Directorate; and Mr S.B. Okine, Vice-Chairman.

The others include Constituency Organiser Yaovi, Women Organiser Matilda Sorkpor, Acting Secretary Richard Gator, Deputy Organiser Nutsugah, Election Director Hudu Mumin, executive members Daniel Baka, Mr Arhin, and Mr Krampah.