The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given government 30 days to compensate victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW) by-election violence, four clear years after the incident.

More concerning for the opposition party is the fact that the government seems to have failed to work with the recommendations contained in the report from the Emile Short Commission.

In a statement to solidarize with the victims, the NDC also blamed the Attorney General for not ensuring that the affected victims are duly compensated.

“The NDC is appalled by the blatant refusal of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to implement the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission and its own White Paper on this matter. It is shameful, to say the least, that till date, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has not deemed it necessary to prosecute the perpetrators of the Ayawaso by-election violence”, it said.

It is thus asking the government to as a matter of urgency to within 30 months “pay fair and adequate compensation to all injured victims”.

The party cautioned that failure to do will result in all necessary steps being taken to seek appropriate compensation for the victims.

Find the full statement below:

Today is exactly four (4) years since state-sponsored bandits clothe in National Security apparels and working under the instructions of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government brutalized, shot and maimed innocent citizens during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election.

The leadership and the entire membership of the National Democratic Congress can never forget the shame and disgrace that this dastardly event occasioned our dear country.

On this sad day of memories, we remember all those who were attacked and injured on that fateful day. We particularly solidarize with those who still bear the scars of the attacks they suffered in the hands of those wicked state-sponsored goons.

The NDC is appalled by the blatant refusal of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to implement the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission and its own white paper on this matter. It is shameful to say the least, that till date, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has not deemed it necessary to prosecute the perpetrators of the Ayawaso by-election violence.

Even more bizarre and sad, is the blatant refusal of the Attorney-General, Mr. Godfred Dame to discuss the modalities for the payment of compensation to the victims, as recommended by the Emile Short Commission.

In the circumstances, we are giving the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government a 30-day ultimatum to pay fair and adequate compensation to all injured victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence, failing which, the NDC will collaborate with the affected persons and take all necessary steps to seek appropriate compensation for them.

The NDC stands with all victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence. We wish to assure them of our unflinching commitment to punish the perpetrators and seek true justice for them under the next NDC in the year 2025.

Signed.

Comrade Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

General Secretary

