4 hours ago

Away Ghanaian comic rapper, AY Payoo has taken to social media to cry out about being denied access to popular pub, Oasis Lounge and Shisha Bar owned by rapper D-Black.

According to the ‘Goat’ he was denied entry into Oasis last night because he was topless.

In a post on his social media page sighted by GhanaWeb, AY Poyoo further laments that the way the security handled the situation is what did not sit well with him as he was addressed in a very “bad way.”

He reveals that the only reason why he did not create a scene when everything happened was because of the respect he has for the rapper and business mogul, D-Black.

“Big bro @DBLACKGH your bouncers didn't allow me to enter Oasis cos I was topless. I understand they are doing their job but they could do that with respect. They spoke to me in a very bad way and the only reason I didn't create a scene is the respect I have for you,” Poyoo wrote.