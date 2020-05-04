1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North constituency, Alhaji Yussif Jajah together with his able constituency executives have donated two(2) units of split air conditioners to the Kotobabi District Police Command in his constituency.

The donation was in fulfilment of a request made by the the Commander of the Kotobabi District.

The two split air conditioners will be used in the office of the District Commander and the head of the CID in the district respectively .

Receiving the items, the District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Yvonne Cyndy Osei thanked Member Parliament for his kind gesture and timely response.

She added that the Kotobabi District Command are grateful for the support he has offered them since he assumed the mantle as the Member of Parliament for the constituency .