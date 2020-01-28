1 hour ago

A Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon Samuel Ayeh-Paye, seems to find it tougher in the upcoming primaries as Mr Reindolf Mark Tetteh, popularly known as 'TT', has vowed to unseat him.

According to 'TT' who has just officially declared his intends to contest the Ayensuano seat on the ticket of the NPP said, the incumbent MP for the constituency have failed to understand the feelings of the people on the sector of education

TT says, as a native of the area, he has identified education as a major problem confronting the area and wants to step in to make a difference.

According to him, he supported Ayeh-Paye financially as a patron of the party in the 2012 elections but thinks he must step in to get the area out of their fortunes, adding that the incumbent has failed to live up to expectations.

"The reason why I am coming to contest this time is that Ayeh-Paye has become swollen-headed after attaining power. He disrespected the people and has not been coming around. He is showing up of late because of the upcoming primaries" he said.

"I want delegates to vote for me for their welfare and the development of the area. The MP has taken the people for granted and it is about time we turn things around" he added.

In an up-close with TT, he expressed worry on why the MP has declined to work on the deplorable state of roads despite been the chairman of the road and highway committee.

He affirmed that it will not take him a year to fulfil his promises but is keen to address a major challenge which is pipe-borne water that has hit the area for quite a long time.

Mr Tetteh has therefore called on delegates to vote massively for him as he believes it is the right time for him to lead the constituency to the promised land.