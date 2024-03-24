8 hours ago

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, Ida Adjoa Aseidu has broken grounds for the construction of a 3-unit classroom block at the Achiansa D/A Junior High School, one of the deprived communities in the constituency.

The construction of the three-unit classroom block funded by the Ida Aseidu outfit aims to enhance educational facilities for the community, as mentioned above, and provide a conducive learning environment for students. It will also have a positive impact on education and the livelihoods of individuals.

When completed in the next four months, the projects will consist of toilet facilities, a head teacher’s office, a staff common room, and furniture.

Speaking at the event, Ida Adjoa Aseidu noted that one of her key areas, when she gets the nod to become an MP, will focus on education, which will be leveraged under his leadership by sponsoring and securing scholarship opportunities for brilliant students in the constituency to pursue engineering, medicine, law, and other tertiary-related programs as part of the broader plan to breakdown the quagmire of poverty.