1 hour ago

Ayesem has confirmed his unabashed support for Sekondi Hasaacas FC following posts on Facebook and Twitter turning both spaces to a frenzy mode.

The support is a welcoming one for the Giants, who are getting ready for the 2019/20 season of the Division One League.

Hasaacas will commence the 2019/20 DOL campaign with a game against New Edubiase FC at the Sekondi Sports Stadium(the club’s home venue) on Sunday, January 13.

Remember: Stephen Siaw who goes with brand name Ayesem is one of the top music brands in the country hailing from the western region.

His Koti[ a Takoradi jargon for Police] song has reached excess of 2m views on YouTube.

His post reads: “Charlie there is nothing like home support! The only club in the world that when we score we say ‘Doooooo’ instead of Goal. Sekondi Hassacas. For Sekondi Eleven Wise they are the only Eleven wise team in the world. This year am supporting you two to reach the top &it a promise❤️”

Ayesem’s public declaration of his support for Sekondi Hasaacas FC is one that touches everyone at the club and we wish him the best for the year.

Hasmal! We Go Do!

