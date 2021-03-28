1 hour ago

Coach C.K Akonnor has named his starting eleven to face Sao Tome and Principe in the last round game in the AFCON 2021 qualifier game at the Accra Sports stadium.

Ghana has booked a place at next year's tournament after the 1-1 draw against South Africa last Thursday at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Most of Ghana's England based players failed to make the trip to South Africa due to South Africa being a COVID-19 red listed country which will require every player who visits that country to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in England.

The England based trio of Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey have been named in the starting eleven after they missed the South Africa game due to COVID-19 restrictions in England where they play their clubs football.

It is the last game of the qualifiers with Ghana having secured qualification already with a win needed just to confirm Ghana as group toppers for group C.

The match will kick off at 4pm and it will be live on GTV Sports plus and other stations.

Line up below: